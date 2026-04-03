Carmelo Hayes Names Opponents He Wanted During U.S. Title Run

WWE star Carmelo Hayes recently appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including his victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

Hayes said, “I mean, I was always championship gold-oriented. I didn’t grow up saying I wanted to win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. But it was cool, man. It did feel like it was a little bit of like, a reward for my hard work. But like I said, I was championship oriented regardless, so it wasn’t good enough. I wasn’t just like, ‘Yeah, I won the Battle [Royale]!’ It was like, ‘No, I want to be the freaking champ. This is cool, but like where’s my title? I’m looking for the gold.’ But it was a cool moment. And the crowd reaction was really really cool to hear, that so many people were excited. I was finally getting some some momentum.”

On who he wishes he could have defended the U.S. Title against:

“There was definitely names. Like, I wish I could have worked with a lot of people from Raw. I wish I could have worked with like, Kofi. There’s a bunch of matches that — I mean, there’s guys high up that obviously, yeah. But Kofi was one of them. Rey Mysterio was another one of them, I think that was on the table at one point. Yeah, guys like that. I mean, there’s a there’s a ton of guys I — you know, I went out there every week. Different styles, different companies, different opponent levels, all over the place. And I had to adjust, and that was a great learning experience for me. Like, that whole process and I don’t know how many weeks it was, but I think it was somebody said it was like three months and it was like eight defenses or something like that. So I learned a lot from that from that open challenge, and I feel like I got so much better being a part of that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)