Carmelo Hayes To Explain Trick Williams Attack On This Week’s WWE NXT

Why Carmelo? Why?

These were the questions many members of the WWE Universe had for Carmelo Hayes following the conclusion of Sunday night’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event in Clarksville, TN.

On Tuesday, we will get the answer.

WWE has confirmed that Carmelo Hayes will explain his attack on longtime friend Trick Williams after the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 main event this past weekend when the post-PLE episode of NXT on USA goes down this coming Tuesday night.

“After his brutal attack on former friend Trick Williams at Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes will explain his actions TOMORROW on WWE NXT.”

