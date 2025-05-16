Cathy Kelley Announces First Movie Role Amid Ongoing In-Ring Training

WWE interviewer and backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley is officially stepping into the world of Hollywood. Kelley took to social media this week to share exciting news with fans: she has landed her first-ever movie role.

Kelley made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter), posting a photo of herself standing outside a talent trailer. The caption simply read:

“first movie role: coming soon.”

This latest venture into acting marks a significant step in Kelley’s expanding career. The news comes on the heels of a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson in April, which revealed that Kelley has been training at the WWE Performance Center, taking part in in-ring training and promo classes. Her ongoing work in the ring has sparked speculation that Kelley may soon transition into an on-screen performer role in addition to her duties as a host and interviewer.

Kelley is no stranger to WWE fans. She made her initial impact with the company during her first run from 2016 to 2020, primarily working as a backstage interviewer for NXT and later RAW and SmackDown. She was also a central figure in digital-exclusive content, becoming a trusted and recognizable presence across WWE media.

After leaving WWE in 2020 to pursue projects outside the company, Kelley returned in October 2022, quickly resuming her place as a backstage staple, most recently seen on SmackDown.

With a potential expansion into both Hollywood and possibly even in-ring competition, Cathy Kelley’s star continues to rise — both inside and outside the squared circle.

first movie role: coming soon pic.twitter.com/0PGI4SR8WB — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 16, 2025

