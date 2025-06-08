Cathy Kelley Hints At Possible In-Ring Future

WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley recently spoke with The Sporting Tribute to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of stepping into the ring herself one day.

When asked about a potential in-ring future, Kelley offered a cryptic but intriguing response, “I don’t know whether I can confirm or deny that, but I would say that at one point I might have to ask myself the hard-hitting questions.”

While Kelley didn’t give a definitive answer, her comment has sparked speculation among fans about a possible future transition from broadcaster to in-ring performer.

You can watch her full comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)