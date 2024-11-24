Cathy Kelley On Why Fans Shouldn’t Expect To See Her And Jackie Redmond In The Ring

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly appeared on an episode of B4TheBell, where she discussed a number of topics, including why fans shouldn’t expect to see her or fellow broadcaster Jackie Redmond stepping into the ring anytime soon.

Kelley said, “I think she said it best, neither of us are wrestlers. I don’t have the muscles, as we’ve discussed several times, to be a wrestler. I think I’m going to leave it to the superstars to do that.”

You can check out Kelley’s comments in the video below.

