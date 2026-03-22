Cathy Kelley Reveals She Underwent Egg Retrieval Surgery

Cathy Kelley has revealed that she recently underwent egg retrieval surgery while continuing to work her full WWE schedule without missing a single day.

Kelley shared the update on social media alongside photos from the week, offering a candid and lighthearted look at what was clearly a demanding stretch both physically and emotionally.

“Between egg freezing retrieval surgery, interrupted interviews, and a severe shortage of french toast sticks, it’s been a week,” Kelley wrote.

Despite the intensity of the procedure, Kelley credited her medical team and support system for helping her balance recovery with her professional responsibilities.

“Wouldn’t have survived it without a care team who somehow pulled off a schedule that didn’t take me out of a single day of work and truly incredible friends who kept me semi sane throughout,” Kelley wrote. “Especially Lindy for weathering the anesthesia induced tears.”

The post was met with an outpouring of support from across the wrestling world, including messages from Brie Bella and Maxxine Dupri.

Kelley’s openness adds to a growing number of public figures speaking about egg freezing, helping to normalize conversations around fertility planning and the realities of balancing personal health with demanding careers.

She has been a consistent presence on WWE programming as a backstage interviewer and host, continuing to play a key role in the company’s presentation while also navigating significant personal milestones behind the scenes.