Chad Gable Praises Heavy Machinery Following Their Split, WWE Draft Latest

– Chad Gable took to Twitter following SmackDown, giving some praise to Heavy Machinery after they were split up during the 2020 WWE Draft. Tucker will be on the RAW brand while Otis will remain on SmackDown. Gable said,

“Two of the very best human beings I have the privilege of calling my friends. Everything comes back around. Trust me on this one.”

