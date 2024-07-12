Chad Gable Speaks Out About His “Rough” Period In WWE As Shorty G

Chad Gable discussed his WWE character “Shorty G” during an appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast.

“If you want to say the Shorty G period where I would consider that one of my low periods. That was a rough one to get through, it’s a rough one to kind of bridge the gap and say I can do this one too. I can make it through this one because sometimes it doesn’t seem like there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a wife and kids that can kind of level me out when those things happen and put things in perspective. I think that’s the whole key to it all is just perspective.”

