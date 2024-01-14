Championship Match And More Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that next week’s episode of the show will feature a championship match and two massive segments.

It was announced that current Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their championships against the unholy union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

It was also announced that Kevin Owens will hold a new episode of The KO Show with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul as his special guest and there will be a big contract signing for the Fatal 4-Way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Event between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, “The Viper” Randy Orton, LA Knight and “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

