Changes Made To WWE’s Road To WrestleMania Live Event At Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden website has updated the lineup for WWE’s return to the arena this Sunday evening.

A Triple Threat Match between WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, and Liv Morgan has been announced.

This replaces Flair vs. Deville in a previously advertised singles match.

The show’s updated lineup is available below:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the first time ever.

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match.

* Ronda Rousey returning to The Garden.

* 20 Man Battle Royal with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER the same evening. Competing in the Battle Royal are Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, The Miz, Sheamus, Damian Priest, New Day, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Karrion Kross.

* Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight.