Charlotte Flair Breaks Down A Typical Day In Her WWE Career

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair spoke with Lauren Kelly on Houston Life about various topics, including what a typical day in her career looks like.

Flair said, “A day in the life. For instance, today I have SmackDown in Newark. I flew in last night but with delays, I didn’t get in until two in the morning. Some days I have media like I do right now where I have a signing.”

She continued, “If not, I’ll try to make it to the gym, whether at the hotel or a local gym, and then I will arrive, we’re East Coast, so I’ll arrive at the arena two hours prior to call time to get ready, which will usually be around 12:30.”

On arriving early for rehearsal and prepping:

“Well- call times one. Well- it doesn’t matter, about two hours early. So 12 or one, and then you wait for your rehearsal time, and for the girls, you’re in and out of makeup, in and out of wardrobe, finding your opponent, finding out whether you have a backstage (segment) or you need to shoot something for a prior date, whether that’s advertising another show, a pay-per-view, a Raw, SmackDown, a PLE, like we have SummerSlam this weekend. Then it’s go time, depending on what coast you are.”

You can check out Flair’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)