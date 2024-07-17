Charlotte Flair Reacts To Roxanne Perez Mentioning Her On WWE NXT

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez mention 14-time Women’s Champion “The Queen” Charlotte Flair when cutting a promo on Flair’s accomplishments and how she was on track to break all of Flair’s records. Perez also said that no other star in the company compares to her.

Flair took to her official Twitter (X) account shortly after this week’s NXT and reacted to Perez’s statements on the show.

Flair wrote, “You almost had it right. It’s been 11 [years]. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I’m sure of it.”

You can check out Flair’s post below.