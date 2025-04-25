Charlotte Flair Reveals What She Originally Wanted To Be Called In WWE

WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show, discussing various topics, including the origins of her iconic ring name and its initial intended name.

Flair said, “I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke. I did love Charlotte from ‘Sex and the City,’ but I pitched, because I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of…Elizabeth was part of my name. Charlotte, I think they went with because ‘Ric is billed from Charlotte. This is easy.”

