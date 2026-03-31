Charlotte Flair Teases Future WrestleMania Entrance With Major Artist

Top WWE superstar Charlotte Flair recently appeared on Episode Four of the Complex Graps Wrestling podcast, where she discussed various topics, including her elaborate WrestleMania entrances.

Flair said, “I don’t even think it’s [about going hard]. I think it’s — I don’t know. It’s just like if you invest in yourself and you bring that character, that larger than life character… half of it, I think, is just having a presence. I think it’s more the presence, like I remember um Triple H was like, ‘You’re going to use my throne for your WrestleMania match against Asuka,’ and that was like put together last-minute. So it’s just like, I’ve just been lucky that all of these things that have like, I remember the helicopter when Vince told me, was like the same week of Mania. So, I’ve just had some really freaking cool options, I guess.

On who she would want to play her to the ring at WrestleMania:

“I guess I would do a variation of my song, but the artist doing a variation of my song. But the thing is, if I had to pick something different that — see, it’s Wrestlemania. I’m so traditional and classic, I would want my theme played. Because if they sang, like — I mean, of course, I’d love to come out with like to like Megan Stallion talking all kinds of crap. But I would want like an artist to play my song. Like say, Timmy Trumpet or like, Diplo DJ. Something like that. Because I have such a specific beat that I feel like they could maybe like change the beat a bit. But I don’t know what it’d be, like what lyrics? Just people ‘Woo-‘ing every two seconds between beats?”

On Diplo being a fan and an option:

“I’ve said it for like the last couple years, so one day… I think I just have to ask work to make it happen.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)