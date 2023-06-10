Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka For Women’s Title Set For SmackDown In 3 Weeks

You can officially pencil in a championship match for the blue brand WWE show in three weeks time.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Asuka was presented with a new WWE Women’s Championship title belt by Adam Pearce.

While being given the new title belt, Charlotte Flair’s return took place and “The Queen” would end up in a brawl with “The Empress of Tomorrow.”

Later in the show, it was confirmed that in three weeks time, Charlotte Flair will challenge Asuka for her new WWE Women’s Championship.

