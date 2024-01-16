Chavo Guerrero Reveals His Next Goal Following His Work On “The Iron Claw”

Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including what his next goal is following his work on “The Iron Claw” movie.

Guerrero Jr. said, “I’m one of those guys who learns from watching. I was backstage in WWE and WCW, learning from the best in pro wrestling–I learned from Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H, and Eric Bischoff. When I became supervising producer on Lucha Underground, which was a TV show about wrestling, I was speaking with cameramen and directors, and about wardrobe and set design. The question I kept getting asked was, ‘How do you know all this stuff?’ I’m a third-generation pro wrestler, so a lot of this has been in my life for a long time. That’s when I started to realize there were other opportunities for me. Then I went to GLOW and Young Rock, and now with The Iron Claw, I keep learning so much. My next goal is to direct. That’s where I envision this going.”