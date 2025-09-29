Chelsea Green Defends Nia Jax Amid Fan Outrage Over Jade Cargill Injury

WWE star Chelsea Green has spoken out in support of Nia Jax following heavy criticism directed at the former champion after an incident during the September 26, 2025 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the show’s main event triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship, Jade Cargill suffered a legitimate deep cut on her forehead after being pushed into the steel steps by Jax on the outside of the ring. The chaotic bout — which also featured Tiffany Stratton, who successfully retained her title — quickly became the subject of online debate, with many fans blaming Jax for the injury and reigniting long-standing criticism of her in-ring safety.

In response, Green took to social media to defend Jax’s reputation, calling her a “locker room leader” and praising her role behind the scenes. Green’s remarks came after Baron Corbin and others publicly questioned Jax’s safety record, with Green doubling down on her praise and insisting that the women’s division is “lucky to have someone like Nia” in a leadership role.

Jax, a former Raw Women’s Champion and multi-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, has long been a polarizing figure among WWE fans. While her size and power have made her a dominant presence in the women’s division, she has often faced criticism for being involved in real-life injuries to opponents.

The incident with Cargill — one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars — has once again brought that discussion to the forefront. However, Green’s comments offer a contrasting perspective from inside the WWE locker room, portraying Jax not as a reckless performer but as a respected veteran and mentor to younger talent.

As of now, Jade Cargill is expected to make a full recovery, but the debate surrounding Jax’s in-ring style — and her polarizing reputation — shows no signs of slowing down.