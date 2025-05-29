Chelsea Green Draws Praise For Toughness After Suffering Injury At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Chelsea Green reportedly broke her nose during WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, but her response to the injury has earned her plenty of respect behind the scenes.

The injury occurred during her match against Zelina Vega for the United States Championship, when a mistimed 619 resulted in the nasal fracture. Despite the setback and match loss, Green wasted no time getting back to work—heading backstage to film content for WWE immediately after the bout.

Sources indicate medical personnel confirmed a nasal break shortly after the match. Backstage reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many impressed by Green’s upbeat demeanor and professionalism. She also made the most of the situation by playing into the injury for WWE’s social media channels, something that reportedly went over well with company officials.

It’s believed the break was clean, and not the first she’s suffered. Green is expected to continue appearing on television while wearing a protective face mask.

