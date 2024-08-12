Chelsea Green On Matt Cardona: “His Heart Lies In WWE”

WWE star Chelsea Green spoke with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including how she wants her husband and pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona to return to the company and how she knows where his heart lies and that is in WWE.

Green said, “I mean, I definitely want him in WWE.” “We’ve had the craziest two years. I’ve been on the road so much, so busy, and he’s been the busiest he’s ever been. We’re not even seeing each other that much, which is also crazy. But, at the end of the day, I know where his heart lies and his heart lies in WWE.”

“He always wanted to be a WWE Superstar; he didn’t want to be anything else. He didn’t grow up wanting to be an independent wrestler, he didn’t grow up wanting some other job. He grew up wanting to be a WWE Superstar. He wanted to be Macho Man [Randy Savage], he wanted to be Hulk [Hogan], he wanted to be Booker T.”

