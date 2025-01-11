Chelsea Green Reveals Dream Matches Against Vanessa Hudgens And Cardi B

Hollywood A-lister and long-time pro wrestling fan Vanessa Hudgens has attended several WWE shows recently. During this past Monday night’s RAW on Netflix debut, she had a backstage interaction and expressed her appreciation for reigning Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.

Hudgens refers to Green as a misunderstood artist in the video before pledging her allegiance to the “Champion of the United States.”

Green then appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic to talk about various topics, including which celebrity she would like to face in a match.

Green said, “So, I want to wrestle Cardi B, but now that I keep seeing Miss Vanessa Hudgens, I think I might also swerve. I’m going to give myself a match with Vanessa Hudgens and a match with Cardi B. Those are my dream celeb matches right now.”

A referência a HSM! ❤️ Vanessa Hudgens em vídeo de apoio para a lutadora de WWE Chelsea Green. pic.twitter.com/KXZawD00XX — Vanessa Hudgens Brasil (@vahudgensbr) January 10, 2025

