Chelsea Green Reveals She Finally Has Her Green Card

WWE star Chelsea Green took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that after being in the United States for 8 years and working for several pro wrestling companies, she has finally received her green card.

Green wrote, “Only my fellow expats understand the stress of the immigration system…”

“I am so relieved to say after 8 years, 5 pro wrestling companies & 4 visas, I finally have my green card!🇺🇸♥️”

You can check out Green’s post below.