Chelsea Green Says “If The Check Clears, I’m Doing It” In WWE

Chelsea Green has made it clear she’s willing to embrace just about anything WWE throws her way, admitting she rarely turns down creative ideas—no matter how outrageous they might be.

Speaking with 93.7 The Fan, Green was asked whether there are any pitches she would reject, and her answer reflected her all-in approach to the business:

“I was just asked that question. I said no, but I feel like that’s setting myself up for absolute disaster. Do you know what I mean? There’s got to be something I’ll say no to. But at this point, like I said, if the check clears, I’m doing it.

You’re going to put me in a dumpster? Say less. Pour salsa on my head? Say less. I’ve done so many ridiculous things. And the crazy thing is, I think the most ridiculous was when I was the drunk bride—the drunk, jilted bride—in TNA in 2016–17. And I was single then, boys. That was real cringe. I don’t think it gets any worse than that.”

Green compared her mindset to that of an actor taking on any role offered:

“So at this point, I’m like, I’ll do anything. If I was an actress in Hollywood and you gave me a role and it said do X, Y, and Z, I’m doing it. So why would I treat WWE any differently?”

She also pointed out that her willingness to say yes has directly led to more opportunities:

“And guess what? The people who say no—I get those opportunities. I love that for me. That’s why last year I did more appearances than anyone else in the company.

Because people want to… ever since COVID, they want to sit at home. They want to be homebodies. Don’t get me wrong—I love my couch. I love being at home. But if you’re going to say no, I’m going to say yes.”