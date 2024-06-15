Chelsea Green Wants A Shot At The TNA Knockouts World Title

WWE star Chelsea Green recently spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling on a number of topics including how she wants a shot at the TNA Knockouts World Title.

Green said, “Definitely Jordynne [Grace] because I want another run at that Knockouts Title. I held it a few years back. Wanna hold it again. I may or may not have sent a little feeler text to one Tommy Dreamer to say that Little Miss P and I, my Scottish thistle, would be happy to wrestle for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.”

On other matches she’s interested in:

“I always love to take on my little demon Rosemary, but I also wouldn’t mind seeing my husband Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander take on me and I’m not sure yet. I’m not sure what man. I find them all very annoying, and smelly and sweaty. Maybe [former TNA stars] Drew [McIntyre], maybe Bobby Lashley.”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)