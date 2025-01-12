Chelsea Green Wants To Be WWE’s “Diva Killer” With Divas-Only Open Challenge

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke with WttyWhittier about several topics, including how she would love to be the Diva Killer and have a Divas-only open challenge against stars like The Bella Twins and Maryse.

Green said, “I would love to be the Diva Killer. I mean, I would love an open challenge, Divas Only. The Diva Killer, I’ll invite Maryse. I already put it out there into the universe. I will invite Nikki. I will invite Brie. I will invite any diva that wants to come and attempt to take my beautiful, shiny piece of jewelry away from me.”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)