Chris Jericho Addresses WWE Return Rumors

In recent days, rumors have circulated about Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE once his AEW contract expires at the end of 2025. Reports suggest that WWE has “significant interest” in bringing back the former multi-time World Champion, fueling speculation about where “The Ocho” might land next.

Speaking to The Daily Mail while attending Halloween Horror Nights, Jericho addressed his future in professional wrestling. While making it clear that he remains with AEW for now, he also left the door open for a WWE comeback.

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting.”

Jericho has been one of AEW’s top stars since the company’s inception in 2019, serving as the inaugural AEW World Champion and a central figure in major storylines. His comments suggest that while he remains committed to AEW, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of one last WWE run, potentially bringing his legendary career full circle.