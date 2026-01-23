Chris Jericho Explains Why Reinvention Is Essential At Any Stage Of A Career

While speaking with Soundsphere Magazine, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on the importance of constant creative reinvention, both in wrestling and in music.

Jericho emphasized that evolving creatively is essential at every stage of a performer’s career if they want to stay relevant and engaging. “Reinvention is important at any stage of your career, because you want to keep people excited and motivated about what you’re doing,” Jericho said. “The Rolling Stones’ last record, Hackney Diamonds, was great. Why wouldn’t The Stones release a new album? Because they’re artists, and that’s what artists do.”

Using the legendary rock band as a comparison, Jericho explained that while callbacks to the past can work, relying solely on nostalgia can be limiting. “Keeping things fresh and exciting is something I believe in wholeheartedly,” he continued. “There’s nothing wrong with having tinges [of the past], but you still want to create new things as well, so you’re not just a nostalgia act.”

Jericho also drew parallels between professional wrestling and performing live music, noting that audience control and engagement are crucial in both environments. “You do learn how to control an audience. It’s very important,” he explained. “You want people to react and have a great time. You want people to cheer when you want them to, and you want them to boo when you want them to.”

According to Jericho, managing crowd energy—whether in a ring or on a stage—is a learned skill that separates lasting performers from the rest. “There are a lot of prompts that I will use on-stage and in the ring,” he added. “You don’t want dead air. You’ve got to be a party host! It’s so important for you to have that interaction and connection with an audience. If you can do that, you will always have a job!”

Jericho’s comments reflect a philosophy that has defined his decades-long career—continual evolution, creative risk-taking, and understanding how to keep an audience invested no matter the platform.