Chris Jericho Isn’t Worried About Getting Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Chris Jericho is a hall of fame legend.

But will he ever get his well-deserved induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame?

During a recent appearance on “INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet,” the AEW star explained why he doesn’t really care if the day ever comes when he gets inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“I always like going against the grain,” Jericho said. “Like I loved it when Axl Rose didn’t show up to the Hall of Fame and sent a note saying not only am I not showing up, but you’re not allowed to say my name. I love that sh*t. Like, that’s f*cking rock and roll, man. So I don’t really understand the point of a Hall of Fame. If you think I’m in it, that’s great, there’s no real Hall of Fame. It’s all kind of in WWE’s mind, in their chambers of the mind. And, I mean, it doesn’t really matter if I’m in it or not. You go up there and give some approved speech where you have five minutes to f*cking encapsulate 33 years.”

Jericho continued, “Because I was at the Hall of Fames when you had, Hillbilly Jim talking for 45 minutes. F*cking hell, dude. You’re on Saturday Night’s Main Event once you don’t have a lot to say, nothing against Hillilly Jim Yeah, he’s a cool guy. And he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. And then you get the frickin Undertaker. And he gets 15 minutes. I’m not interested in that at this point. And like I said, it’s not a disrespectful thing. It’s just like, I don’t really see the benefits of it. And I kind of like doing the opposite things.”

