Chris Jericho Reveals He Still Talks To WWE Stars, Says Wrestling Is Bigger Than Ever

Top AEW star and FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho recently spoke with The Big Show with Rusic and Rose on a number of topics including if he still talks with wrestlers from WWE and how for him the wrestling business is bigger than ever.

Jericho said, “It’s like being war buddies.” “I talk to some of the guys from time to time. Not that there are any issues. You see them on the street or run into them at the airport, it’s the greatest reunion ever. They’re doing their thing, we’re doing our thing. We’re all in the business, we’re all making money, and all building pro wrestling as a whole.”

“I think pro wrestling is bigger now than it’s ever been there might have been more of a buzz in the Attitude Era, but as far as dollars and cents and pure money and revenue, it’s never been bigger than it is right now.”

