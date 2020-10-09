Chris Jericho Reveals The ‘Worst’ Match He Ever Saw

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho explained why he prefers to work with younger talent in AEW:

“I didn’t want to work with Kane. I didn’t want to work with Hunter. I didn’t want to work with Shawn. I want to work with guys that were younger than me because it put you in a different position. The same thing in AEW. There will never be a Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy match. Never! Never, never, never, because we’ve seen that. You put it on, suddenly, it’s just two guys that worked 20 years ago in WWE. That doesn’t make any sense,” said Jericho. “There might be a Chris Jericho-Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy and Darby Allin match. That’s exciting to me, but I never wanted to just… okay, well, the worst match I ever saw – and here’s your clickbait – was Saudi Arabia, Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and Undertaker. That was such a stupid idea in the booking. It never should have happened. It should have been Shawn and Hunter vs. Roman and Seth and Taker and Kane vs. I don’t know – give me two names of guys – Cesaro and Kevin Owens, whatever you want.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)