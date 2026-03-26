Chris Jericho Reveals Why Vince McMahon Rejected His WWE Pitch

Chris Jericho has revealed that one of his favorite unreleased WWE storyline ideas was dismissed in memorable fashion by Vince McMahon—not because of the concept itself, but because of a poorly cooked steak.

Speaking with GamesHub, Jericho detailed what he believed was a strong pitch involving Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Family, and Shawn Michaels.

“The idea was a storyline involving Bray Wyatt and Shawn Michaels,” Jericho said. “The premise was that the Wyatt Family would attack me, and the only person I could call who was crazy enough to have my back was Shawn, even after our rivalry. He comes back to confront me, and just as we’re about to go at it, the Wyatt Family attacks us both. Now you don’t know whether Shawn was going to take my offer or not, but he’s involved. It would be Jericho and HBK against the Wyatt Family, with a SummerSlam match in mind.”

Jericho explained that the setting didn’t help his chances, as Triple H was present and McMahon had not yet eaten.

“When I walked into his office, Triple H was there, which is never ideal because you want to be one on one with Vince,” Jericho said. “And then on top of that, he hadn’t eaten yet. And when Vince is eating, he’s not paying attention to anything else.”

The pitch ultimately fell flat due to McMahon being distracted by his meal.

“It was a really solid pitch, but Vince just sat there eating his steak, and when I finished, he said, ‘Bad cow,’” Jericho said. “I said, ‘What? He goes, ‘Bad cow, the steak is tough. I said, ‘What do you think of my pitch? He goes, what else you got? The steak killed the whole angle. But that’s the nature of working for Vince. If he doesn’t like it, you’re done. Same with Tony, to a degree. You have to please your boss.”