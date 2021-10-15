Chris Jericho Speaks Out On His Backstage Altercation With Brock Lesnar In 2016

In 2016, there was a backstage altercation between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho following the conclusion of Lesnar’s match with Randy Orton at Summerslam.

It was reported at the time that Jericho was said to be concerned about Orton’s well-being and asked producer Michael Hayes about the finish of the match. When Hayes wouldn’t give him an answer, Jericho reportedly said something along the lines of “that’s bullshit.”

Lesnar was walking back though the curtain and heard Jericho’s remarks. The two allegedly got into a heated exchange of words and then a brief physical exchange before Triple H broke it up. At this point, Vince McMahon also had to step in and tell Jericho that everything was a work and to be professional. Triple H apparently defended Jericho by saying that Jericho was just standing up for himself and Lesnar was the one that started the altercation.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jericho commented on the incident:

“When you get into that moment, it is what it is. You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth.”