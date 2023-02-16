Christian Cage Returns to AEW TV on Dynamite (Video)

Christian Cage, who reportedly suffered a torn triceps injury in the summer of 2022, made his AEW TV return on this week’ episode of Dynamite.
Christian appeared on the stage after Jungle Boy Jack Perry defeated Brian Cage, with his arm still in a sling. Christian then sprayed Perry with mace and then removed the sling.
Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here is a clip from Christian’s return:
Ever the opportunist, @Christian4Peeps has made his return to #AEW, making a HUGE statement by taking out @boy_myth_legend!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8UKLanki5N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023