During this week’s “WWE Backstage” broadcast, it was announced that Christian will be returning to RAW next week. He’ll be hosting a “Peep Show” segment with Edge. As you’d expect, the two will be discussing Edge’s match with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

WWE Backlash takes place on June 14th and will air live on the WWE Network.

