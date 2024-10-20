CM Punk Acknowledges WWE Debut Of Motor City Machine Guns During Cage Fury Commentary

Top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk was doing color commentary last Friday, October 18th for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at their CFFC 137 event. During the broadcast, Punk gave a shout out to newly-signed WWE superstars Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), who made their highly-anticipated debut with the company on SmackDown.

Punk said, “There’s a little shout out to my buddies, the Motor City Machine Guns. They’re not going to hear this.”

Shelley and Sabin won a WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match over Los Garza (Angel and Berto) and A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) this past Friday night and will not face #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) on next week’s show to determine the #1 Contender’s to The Bloodline’s tag team titles.