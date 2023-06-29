CM Punk & AJ Lee In New “Heels” Trailer, Season 2 Storyline Details, Photos & Clips Released

As PWMania.com previously reported, STARZ will premiere “Heels” season two on Friday, July 28 at midnight on the STARZ app, then at 10pm ET on the STARZ channel. CM Punk will return as heel wrestler Ricky Rabies, while his wife, AJ Mendez (fka AJ Lee), will take on the role of Elle Dorado.

“Heels” follows two brothers, Jack Spade (played by Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (played by Alexander Ludwig), and the Duffy Wrestling League, a small town pro wrestling organization left to them by their father. Season two filming wrapped in July 2022, and other wrestler cameos are expected.

STARZ has released the official trailer for “Heels” season two, which can be seen below. Punk’s Rabies character and AJ’s Dorado character are seen training Crystal Tyler, who is played by actress Kelli Berglund, in the trailer. While AJ is in the ring, Punk is also shown on commentary.

Below is the aforementioned trailer, as well as a new STARZ press release with season two storyline details and new photos/clips with the promotional poster:

“Heels” is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell, “Arrow”) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, “Vikings”), are at war over their late father’s legacy while working to find their identity and their individual versions of success. “Heel” is a common wrestling term used to describe the antagonist or villain in the ring, however, the line between hero and heel is much less clear for this sibling rivalry outside of the ring.

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League’s popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, meanwhile rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia’s vengeful frontman Gully comes calling.

This season also stars Alison Luff (“New Amsterdam”) as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack (“Deep Impact,” “The L Word”) as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund (“The Goldbergs,” “The Animal Kingdom”) as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, “The Wonder Years,” “The Last O.G.”) as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer (“Gaslit,” “Survivor’s Remorse,” and “True Blood”) as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker (“The Outpost”) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (“Chicago P.D.”) as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell (“The Thing About Pam,” “Billions”) as Carol Spade, and Roxton Garcia (“Reminiscence”) as Thomas Spade, David James Elliot (Trumbo, “JAG”) as Tom Spade, and Joel Murray (“Mad Men,” “Shameless”) as Eddie Earl. CM Punk (“Mayans,” “AEW Dynamite”) as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez (“Women of Wrestling,” “WWE”) as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, “Arrow,” “The Other Two”) as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

“Heels” showrunner and executive producer Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”) also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron (executive producer of “Loki,” Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and producer for “Rick and Morty”) is the series creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, “Tommy Boy,” “Shameless”), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. “Heels” is produced through O’Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.