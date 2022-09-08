CM Punk and The Elite Removed From AEW Dynamite Opening Video

CM Punk and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega), were taken out of the opening of AEW Dynamite. There was also no mention of their names in the opening segment.

Tony Khan announced earlier that there would be a new AEW World Champion crowned at Grand Slam in two weeks, and that there would also be new Trios Champions crowned on tonight’s show. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Rey Fenix) defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Punk is known to be injured, and it is believed that the injury will keep him out of action for some time. It is possible that Punk has a torn pec or torn biceps, which is an injury that is comparable to the injury that Cody Rhodes has. However, AEW has not officially provided an update on the status of Punk or The Elite.

The other thing that is known for a fact is that several people have been suspended, and an investigation into the fight that took place backstage after All Out on Sunday night is still ongoing.

