CM Punk Comments On AJ Lee’s Possible WWE Return Following Money In The Bank

At the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference, CM Punk was asked about his wife AJ Lee’s potential return to WWE.

Punk said, “I appreciate the question. You would have to ask my wife, but she’s not here. She’s taken care of Larry [their dog]. I don’t want to fall in the trap of saying ‘never say never’. I don’t wanna give people false hope. I also will not put words in her mouth and say, ‘I think this could happen.’ I think this is a brave new world, and I don’t think a lot of people thought I was gonna show up.

It’s really all on her. She’s busy. I’m super proud of her. She’s doing her own thing…I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about this stuff. She’s got a production company started up; she’s writing TV, movies, all kinds of stuff. And laughably, I always say I’m a bad husband because I never know what project she’s talking about. ‘Oh, I have a meeting,’ and I’m like, ‘With who? Is it Netflix? Is it Hulu? Is it CBS?’ I don’t know. She’s got so many irons in so many different fires. I will say, as a fan of hers, I would love to see it.”