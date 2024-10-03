CM Punk Discusses The Atmosphere Inside The Allstate Arena On Tuesday Night

Top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk served as the special guest referee this past Tuesday on the CW premiere episode of NXT in the NXT Title Match between new WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams and “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Shortly following the show, Punk appeared in a digital exclusive to talk about a number of topics including the atmosphere inside the Allstate Arena.

Punk said, “I’ve done everything in this building I think you can possibly do. To be a referee in front of that hometown crowd, any chance I get to be in front of that crowd, electric. I’ll take it. It’s absolutely stunning. The place is amazing. They love Trick, they love wrestling.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)