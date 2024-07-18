CM Punk Discusses The Crossover Between The WWE And UFC Brands With TKO

Ever since the WWE and UFC combined to form TKO, rumors have circulated regarding fighters jumping to the WWE, cross-promotion, and what would happen if WWE stars wanted to compete in the UFC.

WWE has used UFC fighters on television, with them sitting ringside, and they even used the UFC Apex facility for the NXT Heatwave PLE. Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, and Ronda Rousey have all moved from the UFC to work for WWE in some capacity. CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are the only WWE stars who have fought in the UFC.

TKO released this video of Punk discussing the crossover between WWE and UFC.

Punk said, “There’s a lot of reasons why I think the crossover between WWE and UFC is important. We are under the TKO umbrella, but to me, what’s important about this is that it brings pro wrestling back to its roots. I think there is a lot of similarities, there is a lot of parallels, and at the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters, and we are all fighters. It’s very exciting for me to see.”