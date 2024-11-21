CM Punk Eyes One Last Showdown With John Cena In 2025

CM Punk remains vocal about wanting one more match with John Cena, who is in his final year as an in-ring performer in 2025.

Cena announced his retirement plans for the year. At the post-Money In The Bank press conference, Punk claimed that he told Cena that he wanted to wrestle him again after so many memorable matches throughout their careers.

While speaking on Cheap Heat, Punk was asked about his future WWE opponents. He mentioned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock as potential matchups. However, he hopes to face Cena once more in the ring.

“There’s big match John coming right around the corner. Another guy that I don’t want to talk about because he’s gonna do his own thing and if I’m a part of that, what a fortunate career I’ve had but John deserves everything that he wants. He calls his own shot is basically what I’m saying. But yeah, I’d love to get hands on him too.”

