CM Punk Gets Into Altercation With Fan After WrestleMania 42

CM Punk’s post-WrestleMania 42 weekend didn’t end quietly.

“The Best in the World” reportedly found himself in a tense confrontation with a fan late Sunday night in Las Vegas, with video of the incident quickly making the rounds online.

According to a report from TMZ, the situation unfolded inside the MGM Grand hotel lobby, where Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, was sharing what was described as a private goodbye moment with WWE star Bayley.

That’s when things escalated.

Footage shows Punk stepping in after noticing a fan filming the interaction. He then slapped the phone out of the individual’s hand, leading to a brief but heated exchange between the two.

The moment got uncomfortable in a hurry.

Security quickly intervened before things could spiral further, separating Punk from the fan as tensions peaked. Punk’s longtime friend and coach Ace Steel was also on hand and helped calm the situation.

Despite the fan immediately apologizing, Punk wasn’t convinced.

“No, you’re not,” Punk fired back before walking off with Lee.

WWE nor Punk have issued an official statement regarding the incident.