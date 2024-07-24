CM Punk In The Process Of Renegotiating His WWE Contract

CM Punk is considering extending his contract with WWE as he is having a good time there.

Following his return to WWE in November at the Survivor Series PLE, WWE planned for Punk to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. WWE had to cancel those plans after Punk suffered a torn triceps in the men’s Royal Rumble Match, which Cody Rhodes won.

Punk has since entered a program with Drew McIntyre, in which he has dethroned the fellow former WWE Champion three times.

While recapping Monday’s episode of Raw, Ibou of WrestlePurists mentioned that Punk is attempting to restructure his contract. He also stated that he believes Punk is currently on a three-year deal.

“I believe it’s three. I can tell you right now that he is in the process of trying to get his deal restructured from a money and years standpoint. Punk’s legitimate stance right now is, ‘If all goes well, I will never leave.’ That’s his legitimate standpoint. He wants to be here forever is the actual word he used. Basically, he wants this to work out. H wants to get paid, and then he wants when it’s time to slow it down, to slow it down and just run NXT.”

Punk will face McIntyre at SummerSlam next Saturday, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)