CM Punk Makes Fun of WWE Moving Money in the Bank to Smaller Venue

WrestleMania 7 was moved from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the smaller Sports Arena next door in 1991. Due to the Gulf War and the controversy surrounding Sgt. Slaughter’s persona being an Iraqi sympathizer, WWE claimed there were “bomb threats” at the time. The change was actually made, due to insufficient ticket sales, according to reports.

CM Punk made a reference to WrestleMania 7 on his Instagram story when the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE was moved from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the MGM Grand Arena. “Another bomb threat smh,” Punk posted with a Wrestlemania 7 banner. After some fans complained that the joke was in poor taste, Punk decided to delete the story.