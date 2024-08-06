CM Punk On AJ Lee Returning To WWE: “I Would Do Cartwheels If She Came Back”

Top WWE star CM Punk recently appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how it would love it if his wife AJ Lee returned to the company but he will not make her do anything.

Punk said, “You cannot possibly push my wife in any direction she does not want to go. I get this question every single time I’m interviewed — I do not mind because it makes sense to me because I am as big a fan of AJ Lee as your niece or all of her legions of fans. She inspired an entire generation of female wrestlers and I think you’re seeing a lot of them come through NXT, now there’s even some that are on the indies … As a fan, 100%, I would do cartwheels if she came back, but I cannot make her do anything, like that’s not the relationship we have.”

