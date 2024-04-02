CM Punk On His Relationship With Roman Reigns And Triple H

WWE star CM Punk recently appeared on an episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, where he talked about a number of topics including his relationship with Roman Reigns.

Punk said, “It’s all business, baby. I’m not here to make friends. I have some friends from my prior ten years. If I make friends along the way, that’s sprinkles on top of the cupcake. I’m here to do business and make money. The ironic thing about that. You wind up becoming friends with the people you make money with.”

On his relationship with Triple H:

“I think I’m more reserved than he wants me to be. I don’t want to rock the boat. I’m not trying to do this. We’ve had some great conversations and I’m part of the team. I’m doing what I can. I’m sure my responsibilities might grow in the future. I’m totally stoked doing what I’m doing.”

