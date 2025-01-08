CM Punk On If He Has Interest In Starting His Own Wrestling Promotion

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco, where he talked about a number of topics including if he has any interest in starting his own wrestling promotion.

Punk said, “If I start my own promotion, I want you to find me wherever I am and kick my ass. That’s about the worst idea [laughs]. There is an avenue for me to continue to be in the business behind the scenes helping. If you’re worth your weight, you’re doing that now. On a football team, hockey team, baseball team, there are the veterans that help bring in the new talent and young guys. They help move things along.”

On the three parts to a wrestling career:

“Three parts to a career. You start, and that’s when you learn. The middle part, that’s where you earn. The third part is return. You give back. I definitely look forward to the third act and giving back to the business that has given me so much.”

