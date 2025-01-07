CM Punk On Possible Match With John Cena Or The Rock, Main Eventing WrestleMania

The main event of last night’s Netflix debut episode of WWE RAW saw “The Best In The World” CM Punk defeat Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a singles match. Punk took part in the RAW on Netflix post-show press conference, where he talked about a number of topics including potentially facing John Cena or The Rock in a match.

Punk said, “I think I want gold around my waist. But those two names come with big fat paychecks, so I’m not gonna say no to it. It could be interesting. I wouldn’t say no to it, I’m into the big, high pressure money situations. I think that’s when I come alive. I definitely owe The Rock, I definitely owe John. I would welcome both of them with open arms. I saw John, passed in him the hallway. He looked a little tired, he looked like he needed to go to sleep. So I’m sure I’ll see him in Indianapolis.”

On if he feels he needs to main event WrestleMania:

“While I think you’d be foolish to say that it doesn’t matter, I would also feel it’s foolish to hold me to the same ideas and things that I said 10, 12 years ago. A lot of other people think that maybe I need to main event WrestleMania to — I don’t know, solidify anything I’ve ever done? Like, I never could have come back here and had a Hall of Fame career, right? So to me, yeah. If that opportunity arises, I’m not going to shy away from it. Because it scares the hell out of me, frankly. And I think if your dreams don’t scare you, I think you need to find different ones, bigger ones. Main eventing the first Raw on Netflix is a pretty big deal though, so nobody else can say they did that.”

On dedicating his victory on RAW to TNA’s Chris Bey and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert:

“This match is for Chad Gilbert. This match is for Chris Bey.”

On how he is coming for both top WWE Champions:

“46 is just a number. One through 30, just numbers. Royal Rumble, you’re next on the list. Gunther, I’m coming for you. Cody, I’m coming for you. I’m Mr. October. I’m Game 7. I am clutch. I am the best in the world.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

