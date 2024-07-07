CM Punk Provides Update On His Health

Top WWE star CM Punk took part in the Money in the Bank post-show media scrum, where he talked about a number of topics, including his health following his triceps injury at the Royal Rumble PLE back in January.

Punk said, “I like to keep people in suspense. I will say I feel great and I’m ready to go, and there are things in place to protect me against myself that I maybe wish were in place ten years ago, but we don’t need to talk about the past. Great personnel, great facilities. I’m busting my ass to get back, if I can steal what John was talking about, for the fans. Whether you hate me or love me, i’m coming back to enjoy all these moments that were robbed from me when I got injured. Shit happens. It’s a contact sport. It stinks. I’ve been working very hard to rush the rehab and come back. Everyone behind me has supported it, but they’ve also been like, ‘We’re not in a hurry.’ I love that.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)