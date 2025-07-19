CM Punk Recalls The Moment He Knew He Was A Top WWE Star

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on Unsportsmanlike to discuss various topics, including when he realized he had made it in the company.

Punk said, “There used to be one makeup lady. Her name was Jane. Not the nicest lady in the world. This is how I knew I made it. My first time, I was under contract in Ohio Valley Wrestling, and I was brought up to do a dark match. I found the spray bottle that was in the makeup case and I was wetting my hair. I hear, down the hallway, all these expletives, like a sailor was yelling at me. I turn around and it was Jane. ‘What do you think you’re doing? That is for talent. Put it down.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ Quietly tiptoe away. That was 2005. In 2011, CM Punk became the hottest superstar in the business and Jane walks up to me one day and goes, ‘How come you never come see me? You know I can cut your hair right?’ I was like, ‘I made it. I’m a top guy now.’”

