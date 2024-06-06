CM Punk Releases New Workout Footage While Recovering From Injury

After being out of the ring for months, CM Punk’s fans are eager to see him return, and he’s working hard to do so soon.

When Punk returned to WWE last November, he was expected to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, his plans were derailed when he suffered a torn triceps while competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, which Cody Rhodes won.

WWE switched to having Drew McIntyre dethrone Rollins for the title with Punk on commentary, only for Punk to cost McIntyre the title when Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank moments later. Punk’s feud with McIntyre will continue once he returns to television and has been medically cleared.

Some fans believe that Punk may cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title when he faces Priest for it at Clast at the Castle in Scotland later this month, with their match scheduled for SummerSlam in August.

As shown below, Punk shared this workout footage on his Instagram story: